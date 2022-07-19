Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.14

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 1643351 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Wallbridge Mining Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$130.15 million and a PE ratio of -19.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.31.

Insider Transactions at Wallbridge Mining

In other news, Senior Officer Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$42,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,590,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$440,319.72.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

