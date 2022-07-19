WAX Tops 24-Hour Volume of $14.69 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last week, WAX has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $225.10 million and $14.69 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000458 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00066547 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,901,658,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,114,281,709 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

