Webis (LON:WEB) Trading Down 7.4%

Webis Holdings plc (LON:WEB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.42 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). 616,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 481,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.03).

Webis Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.83 million and a PE ratio of 14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Webis Company Profile

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming and technology sectors. The company offers advanced deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; and business-to business wagering product, as well as operates a telephone call center.

