Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Relx (RELX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Relx (NYSE: RELX) recently:

7/19/2022 – Relx is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Relx had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,605 ($31.14) to GBX 2,600 ($31.08).

Relx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.32. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $32.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relx

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relx by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Relx by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Relx by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Relx by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

