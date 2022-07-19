Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Increased by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4,870.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,798,000 after purchasing an additional 360,635 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 106,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 33,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99. The company has a market cap of $156.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 23.98%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

