Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms Sell Rating for Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $98.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PGR. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Progressive from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.14.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $110.29 on Friday. Progressive has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $122.24. The firm has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.85 and a 200 day moving average of $111.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,183 shares of company stock valued at $246,537. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,913,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Progressive by 17.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,523,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,492 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

