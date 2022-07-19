Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

WELL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 target price on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.81.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Down 0.5 %

WELL opened at $80.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 107.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.22 and its 200-day moving average is $87.40. Welltower has a one year low of $76.56 and a one year high of $99.43.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

Institutional Trading of Welltower

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,148 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,384,634,000 after purchasing an additional 766,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,173,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,900,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $1,334,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.