Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the June 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 29,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $312,401.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,667,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,779,785.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 348,244 shares of company stock worth $3,827,493 in the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

WIW traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.13. 158,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,934. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

