Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Trading Up 17.1%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 17.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 138,443 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 123,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Westhaven Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$54.08 million and a P/E ratio of -21.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.48.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westhaven Gold Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Westhaven Gold

In other news, Director David Grenville Thomas bought 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$37,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,615,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,969,000.

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in four properties, which include the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects that covers an area of approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

