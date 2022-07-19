WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Update

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WH Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WHGLY opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85. WH Group has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $17.34.

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

