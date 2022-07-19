Whiteheart Hits 24 Hour Volume of $21,357.00 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 50.5% higher against the dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for $111.80 or 0.00481393 BTC on popular exchanges. Whiteheart has a market cap of $993,705.43 and $21,357.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00379367 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00018862 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance.

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.