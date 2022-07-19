Woodcoin Trading 25.8% Lower This Week (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.30 or 0.00009814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a market cap of $18.48 million and $74,033.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,436.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,574.24 or 0.06716948 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00022330 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.41 or 0.00249226 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00111500 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.20 or 0.00623811 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.87 or 0.00545614 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001289 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.