Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.11

Wound Management Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.11 and last traded at $26.11, with a volume of 4821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.
Wound Management Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.
About Wound Management Technologies
WNDM Medical Inc develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc in April 2017.
