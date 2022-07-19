Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 105,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 43.7% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 177,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

