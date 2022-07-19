Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Performance
NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.60.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands
About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
Featured Articles
