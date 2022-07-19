Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,969 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 26,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,604,000. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XEL. Barclays cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,214. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

