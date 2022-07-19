Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xencor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.62. Xencor has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $43.61.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.17 million. Xencor had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 152.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xencor will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,546,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Xencor by 19.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,210,000 after purchasing an additional 488,131 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Xencor by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 467,117 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,469,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Xencor in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,267,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.