Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Trading Up 7.1%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.74 and last traded at $17.74. Approximately 2,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 357,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $771.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51.

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.89% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. Y-mAbs Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28,124 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 385,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 32,601 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,124,000. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 66,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.