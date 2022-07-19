Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Trading Up 7.1%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.74 and last traded at $17.74. Approximately 2,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 357,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $771.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51.
Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28,124 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 385,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 32,601 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,124,000. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 66,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.
