Yacktman Asset Management LP Grows Position in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,628,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 6.56% of Trecora Resources worth $13,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Trecora Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 42,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Trecora Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 584,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 73,079 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius sold 2,674,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $25,995,974.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trecora Resources in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of TREC stock remained flat at $9.81 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $232.02 million, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.33. Trecora Resources has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.21 million during the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

