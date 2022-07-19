Yacktman Asset Management LP Invests $97.29 Million in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,699,065 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,288,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.30% of eBay as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.0% in the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 66.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.86. 92,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,691,997. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.62.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

