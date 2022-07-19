Yacktman Asset Management LP Trims Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,924,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $46,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $4,948,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $10,617,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,700,000 after buying an additional 87,206 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,290 shares of company stock worth $1,636,878 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE M traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 251,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,624,138. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average is $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.82. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on M. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

