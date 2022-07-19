yAxis Market Cap Reaches $19,263.39 (YAXIS)

yAxis (YAXIS) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 19th. Over the last week, yAxis has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar. One yAxis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. yAxis has a market capitalization of $19,263.39 and $148.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.06 or 0.00391304 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00018674 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001742 BTC.
About yAxis
yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io.
