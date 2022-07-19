Yearn Secure 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $79.00 (YSEC)

Yearn Secure (YSEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Yearn Secure has a market cap of $134,177.89 and $79.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yearn Secure coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000571 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Yearn Secure has traded 50.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Yearn Secure alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,534.93 or 1.00035878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Yearn Secure Profile

Yearn Secure (CRYPTO:YSEC) is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,682 coins. Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Yearn Secure is ysec.finance.

Yearn Secure Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yearn Secure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yearn Secure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yearn Secure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yearn Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yearn Secure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.