YEE Hits Market Cap of $210,763.81 (YEE)

YEE (YEE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One YEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YEE has a total market cap of $210,763.81 and $36,453.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YEE has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,327.57 or 1.00070736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

YEE is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

