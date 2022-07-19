Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Given a $146.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a $146.00 price target by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.88.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $108.37 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.58.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

