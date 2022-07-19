YUMMY 1-Day Volume Tops $24,767.00 (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 19th. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YUMMY has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $24,767.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YUMMY has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YUMMY alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.73 or 0.00343227 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001860 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto.

Buying and Selling YUMMY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YUMMY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUMMY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.