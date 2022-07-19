YUMMY 1-Day Volume Tops $24,767.00 (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 19th. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YUMMY has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $24,767.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YUMMY has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004473 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.73 or 0.00343227 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002226 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019135 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001860 BTC.
YUMMY Coin Profile
YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto.
Buying and Selling YUMMY
Receive News & Updates for YUMMY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUMMY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.