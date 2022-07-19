YVS.Finance Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $42,456.00 (YVS)

YVS.Finance (YVS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. YVS.Finance has a market capitalization of $63,478.90 and approximately $42,456.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YVS.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, YVS.Finance has traded up 15% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YVS.Finance Coin Profile

YVS.Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,610 coins and its circulating supply is 1,325,244 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance. YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance.

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

