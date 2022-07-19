ZBG Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $191,971.00 (ZT)

ZBG Token (ZT) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One ZBG Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZBG Token has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $191,971.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,201.27 or 0.99960051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

ZBG Token Coin Profile

ZBG Token is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial.

ZBG Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

