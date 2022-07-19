Zcash (ZEC) Price Reaches $65.33 on Top Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Zcash has a total market cap of $970.51 million and approximately $100.46 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $65.33 or 0.00277825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00085520 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00076669 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002754 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 67.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000090 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004398 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000180 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000080 BTC.
About Zcash
Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 14,855,412 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Zcash
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
