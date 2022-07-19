Zcash (ZEC) Price Reaches $65.33 on Top Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Zcash has a total market cap of $970.51 million and approximately $100.46 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $65.33 or 0.00277825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00085520 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00076669 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 67.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004398 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 14,855,412 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.