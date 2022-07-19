ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,231.00

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 19th. ZelaaPayAE has a total market capitalization of $2,072.57 and $1,231.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 39% against the U.S. dollar. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007014 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000939 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000383 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000201 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZelaaPayAE (CRYPTO:ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

