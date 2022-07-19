Zelwin (ZLW) One Day Volume Tops $140,290.00

Zelwin (ZLW) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 19th. Zelwin has a total market cap of $5.65 million and approximately $140,290.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zelwin has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zelwin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0781 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zelwin Coin Profile

Zelwin is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,331,834 coins. Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zelwin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

