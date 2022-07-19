Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Zovio Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE ZVO opened at $0.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89. Zovio has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.63 million for the quarter.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. It partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver various personalized solutions to help learners and leaders in achieving their aspirations. The company offers technology and academic services primarily relate to the educational infrastructure, including online course delivery and management, assessment, customer relations management, and other internal administrative systems; support services for curriculum and new program development, and faculty training and development; and technical support and assistance services with state compliance.

