ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $273,435.92 and approximately $210.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 16.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

