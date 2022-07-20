11,924 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Bought by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XBI. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $83.34 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $136.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.