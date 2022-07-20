2,090 Shares in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 258,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43. Aemetis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $187.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMTX. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut shares of Aemetis to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

