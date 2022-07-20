21,794 Shares in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Acquired by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 21,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYG. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,947,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,602,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after buying an additional 3,658,022 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 8,846,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after buying an additional 3,018,830 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,649,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after buying an additional 1,570,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYG. UBS Group increased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.69) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.53) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of LYG opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.