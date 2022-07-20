2,199 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,199 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after acquiring an additional 191,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after acquiring an additional 157,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $564,556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

Insider Activity

Target Stock Up 2.7 %

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $153.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.61. The stock has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

