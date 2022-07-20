2,769 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Bought by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.04. 104,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,109,533. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.76.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.