29,670 Shares in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Purchased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,000. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,738,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,605,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance
BATS IGV traded up $7.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $278.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,338 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.69. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23.
iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile
iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).
