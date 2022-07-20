2crazyNFT (2CRZ) Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last Week

2crazyNFT (2CRZ) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. 2crazyNFT has a market capitalization of $382,168.97 and $252,955.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2crazyNFT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 2crazyNFT has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.02 or 0.00559801 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001556 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00022770 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015213 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001748 BTC.
2crazyNFT Profile
2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,470,569 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive.
2crazyNFT Coin Trading
