300 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Purchased by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.85.
Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $97.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.58.
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
