300 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Purchased by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Up 3.8 %

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 112,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $97.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.58.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.