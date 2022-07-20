3,158 Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $599,227,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $185,605,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Signature Bank by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,492,000 after buying an additional 423,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,710,000 after buying an additional 389,849 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Price Performance

SBNY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.07. 19,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,079. Signature Bank has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $374.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 22.05 EPS for the current year.

SBNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.86.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

