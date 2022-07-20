356 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by Montis Financial LLC

Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 356 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,835 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on COST. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $520.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $473.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,800 shares of company stock worth $1,822,104 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

