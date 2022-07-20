3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,687,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,441,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after buying an additional 450,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,293,000 after buying an additional 361,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.85.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $132.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $202.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

