523 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Up 4.6 %

DE opened at $311.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.90. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $95.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

