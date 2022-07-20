8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.77 Million

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 34.8% against the US dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $256,431.92 and approximately $5.77 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000288 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000189 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002273 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

