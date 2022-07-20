908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 908 Devices in a report released on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the year. The consensus estimate for 908 Devices’ current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MASS opened at $19.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 17.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. 908 Devices has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $613.12 million, a P/E ratio of -22.18 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in 908 Devices by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in 908 Devices by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in 908 Devices by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 292,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 196,826 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in 908 Devices by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,482,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,210,000 after buying an additional 486,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in 908 Devices by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 39,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

In other 908 Devices news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $180,542.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 13,334 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $180,542.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 30,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $521,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 655,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,384,037.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,646 shares of company stock worth $2,180,522. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

