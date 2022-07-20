A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $526.01

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 526.01 ($6.29) and traded as high as GBX 551.85 ($6.60). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 549 ($6.56), with a volume of 49,315 shares trading hands.

BAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.11) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($7.89) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 606.75 ($7.25).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 534.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 526.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £617.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,208.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

In other news, insider Stuart Lorimer bought 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 536 ($6.41) per share, with a total value of £4,958 ($5,927.08). Insiders have acquired 980 shares of company stock worth $525,461 over the last ninety days.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

