AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,131.75

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,131.75 ($13.53) and traded as high as GBX 1,160 ($13.87). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 1,150 ($13.75), with a volume of 6,226 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,126.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,270. The stock has a market capitalization of £260.43 million and a PE ratio of 6,388.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a GBX 1.76 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. AB Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

