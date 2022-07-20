AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Price Target Increased to SEK 229 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 226 to SEK 229 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 205 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AB Volvo (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.00.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.13. 132,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,687. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.35. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $24.98.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ) ( OTCMKTS:VLVLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Equities analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.