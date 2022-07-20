ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 30.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 68,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 4.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ABB by 177.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 6.9% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the first quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABB traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.80. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $39.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.37.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

